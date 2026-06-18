TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Alzheimer's Angels organization is hosting its annual Longest Day event in Temple, where volunteers are preparing meals to be delivered to local businesses and first responders while raising money for Alzheimer's support and education programs.

Organizers have already raised more than $12,000 and hope the event continues to bring awareness to the challenges Alzheimer's caregivers face every day.

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Alzheimer's Angels hosts Longest Day event in Temple, raising funds and awareness

Jamie Moseley said, "So we are raising funds for Alzheimer's, uh, but we are also, uh, it represents what a caregiver goes through on the longest day. So that's why it's called the Longest Day event. And we are preparing meals to be delivered out to local businesses and fire departments."

The event, organized by Alzheimer's Angels, brings together businesses, volunteers and community members to raise funds for Alzheimer's research and support services. Meals prepared during the event are being donated to local fire and police departments throughout the area.

The event runs from sunrise to sunset.

Moseley said community members can learn more or donate through the Alzheimer's Angels Facebook page, where information about future fundraising efforts is also available.

"Well we've hit $12,000 already and so we hope to, you know, whatever is on people's hearts today, it's our goal is just to spread awareness and have fun while we do it and also provide a good meal."

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