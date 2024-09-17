All students deemed safe following evacuations, reports of smoke at Lorena schools

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — All Lorena ISD campuses released its students at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to reports of smoke at its primary, middle, and high school.

According to police, all students were evacuated, accounted for, and are safe, and the source of smoke was determined to be from an air conditioner blower motor — the Lorena Fire Department and local authorities deemed Lorena ISD campuses safe.

Parents of middle school and high school students are being asked to report to the staging area at the intersection of Mr. Woody Lane and Williams Road.

Officials ask that parents stay in their vehicles upon arrival for the check-in process, and a school official will escort parents to the stadium to pick up their student(s).

25 News will provide more details and information on this story if they are made available.