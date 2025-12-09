Aggieland business launches donation drive to brighten holidays for nursing home residents

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — As the holiday season approaches, many of us look forward to spending time with loved ones. But for residents in nursing homes, this time of year can feel particularly lonely.

That's why Aggieland Lighting & Design in College Station is stepping up with a donation drive, hoping to make the holidays brighter for seniors in the community.

"I hope that it makes a difference to them like it's already making for us," said Hunter Lapp, sales manager at Aggieland Lighting & Design.

The business, which typically brightens homes around the Brazos Valley with holiday lighting, is now focusing on brightening neighbors' hearts. They've launched a donation drive for nursing home residents who might not receive much company during the holidays.

Instead of toys, the wishlist focuses on basic necessities that seniors rely on but sometimes can't easily access.

Aggieland Lighting & Design The amazon wishlist created by Aggieland Lighting & Design.

"A lot of the items we have are everyday necessities like deodorant and shampoo and soaps and just things for the winter that to keep them warm," Lapp said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Items that have been donated to Aggieland Lighting & Design.

For Lapp, this drive isn't just about donations — it's about the community showing seniors they matter.

"They're going through battles that we're not going through every day and ones that they didn't ask for. So, I think it's super important to think about them because a lot of the times we don't," Lapp said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Aggieland Lighting & Design Sales Manager, Hunter Lapp shares specific details about the donation drive with 15 ABC.

What started as a small initiative has quickly grown into a community-wide movement.

"I've had to increase the Amazon wishlist twice now. I talked to two nursing homes and my mindset was, what if we don't get enough to give to both of them? And now, I'm kind of like, what do we give to both of them because we have so many items," Lapp said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Aggieland Lighting & Design Sales Manager, Hunter Lapp showing 15 ABC the donations they've received.

The overwhelming response reflects the character of the Bryan-College Station community, according to Lapp.

"I think it kind of shows the kind of town that Bryan-College Station is. I do feel like that anytime someone needs something, we somehow all rally together," Lapp said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Items that have been donated to Aggieland Lighting & Design.

The business will accept donations until Friday, Dec. 12 and plans to deliver everything to nursing homes on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

