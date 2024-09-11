AdventHealth to offer free flu shots to Central Texas residents next month

CENTRAL TEXAS — AdventHealth announced its upcoming community flu clinics, providing free flu shots to residents in the Central Texas area.

"As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our community, we invite everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones from the flu," officials said.

There is no need to bring anything, and there is no prior registration required. Central Texans interested do not need to bring an insurance card or cash — just drive up, fill out a consent form, and receive the flu shot. Flu shots are available for anyone six months and older.

“We are committed to the health of our community and are proud to offer these free flu shots to help prevent the spread of influenza,” said AdventHealth Wellness Program Manager, Delsina West.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of this easy and convenient way to get vaccinated.”

If you miss these clinics, AdventHealth may be able to bring volunteers to your organization’s health or wellness event to conduct additional flu clinics — please contact officials for more information, or reach out to Delsina West, at Delsina.West@AdventHealth.com

October 15

AdventHealth Central Texas at 2201 South Clear Creek Rd, in Killeen from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, behind the hospital near the ER parking lot

October 17

AdventHealth Rollins Brook at 608 North Key Ave in Lampasas from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind the hospital