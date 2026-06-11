Academy ISD names new head coaches to softball and girls soccer

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KXXV) — Academy ISD announces Thomas Oliver as the new girls soccer head coach and Kaegan Jimenez as the softball head coach.

Oliver was the assistant coach last year and takes over head coaching duties. Jimenez arrives from Lorena high school and returns to her families stomping grounds.

"It's a great thing to be a Bumblebee. I'll tell you what, I had the opportunity to work here last year and the support from all angles is phenomenal," Oliver said.

"My family, my brother, my cousin graduated from here, and just being able to like be back home and be in a place that's familiar, it's great," Jimenez said.

Both of these coaches are getting familiar to their roles — I asked them what they want to implement as head coaches.

"We're gonna work to be the best versions of ourselves on and off the field. When you could be the best version of yourself, you can be the best version of the team possible," Oliver said.

"My cousin actually was on the team that won state in 2017, and I just remember like being front row at McCombs Field in Austin, like watching her win it. I actually just got to work with Gaby Hay, who was also the pitcher for that state team — so me and her even talk about just like, being able to bring that culture back," Jimenez said.

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