Academy High School band advances to state competition for first time in 24 years

ACADEMY, Texas (KXXV) — The Academy High School Bee Band is heading to the state marching band competition next week at the Alamodome in San Antonio after qualifying Saturday night.

This marks the first time in 24 years that Academy High School has reached the state level competition, representing a significant milestone for the program.

Academy High Makes it to State Competition

"The band hall's energy, I love the energy, it's so positive and it's this huge family," Alia Thompson said.

Thompson is a percussion member of the band.

Head Band Director Jennifer Essary said the team's determination made the difference this year.

"Everybody came back this year like 'we're going to do it. It's going to happen. We're going to make it' and so rehearsals have been really focused, really intense because everybody's keeping that goal at the front of our minds and it really has helped us improve," Essary said.

Saxophonist Avry Hoffman emphasized how the band's approach to music contributed to their success.

"Another big goal is how we wanted to bring fun back into the music. We finally just had fun, relaxed, did what we did, and brought music, and that's what took us to the next level," Hoffman said.

As part of their team-building process, band members created a construction paper chain to decorate the band hall. Each link displays their special wishes, with most expressing hopes for the Bee Band to make the state competition.

The state marching band competition will take place next week at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

