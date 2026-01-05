'A part of me left:' Unsolved 1993 shooting leaves Waco family without closure after 33 years

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Alex Rymer and Tyron Burr were shot to death on Feb. 5, 1993, in the parking lot of Sherman Manor Apartments in Waco, and the case remains unsolved 33 years later. Rymer's sister, Adalene Johnson, is now speaking publicly for the first time about her brother's murder as police continue investigating using advanced forensic methods.



Two men were initially arrested but charges were later dropped, creating investigative challenges for police

Alex Rymer left behind a girlfriend and child when he was killed at the age of 23

Waco Police Cold Case Unit is using forensic genealogy and advanced DNA extraction methods to investigate the case

Nearly 33 years after two men were murdered in a Waco apartment complex parking lot, investigators are using advanced forensic technology to try to solve the case.

Alex Rymer and Tyron Burr were shot to death on Feb. 5, 1993, in the parking lot of Sherman Manor Apartments in Waco. Despite decades passing, the case remains unsolved, leaving families searching for answers.

Rymer's sister, Adalene Johnson, is now breaking her silence about the loss of her brother. She asked that her face be hidden to protect her privacy.

"My whole identity, my way of life with Alex left and I have not been able to ever get back," Johnson said.

She said Alex left behind a girlfriend and a child.

"I try to not let anybody forget him," Johnson said.

Adalene Johnson

The Waco Police Department's Cold Case Unit continues to investigate the murders.

Detective Francisco Reyes said two people were initially arrested, but the case against them was later dropped, creating investigative challenges.

"In this particular case the two individuals were no-billed, and the case was dismissed so we didn't have a good explanation at that time of why the charges were dismissed," Reyes said.

In the decades since the murders, Johnson has carried Alex's legacy through her family.

"He loved life and he was just starting to live his life," Johnson said.

However, there have been developments in the technology police use to investigate cold cases. Forensic genealogy is now being used to match DNA with family tree research.

"One of the main things you'll see in cold cases is what we call forensic genealogy and that's a big method that's advanced throughout the years," Reyes said.

"Different things like finger printing there's different types we can do as well. There are different types of methods that we can use to extract DNA from evidence," Reyes said.

Johnson continues to look to the investigation for answers about who killed Burr and her brother.

"I'm not going to let it rest and I want the public to come out and try to say something," Johnson said.

Waco Police are urging anyone with information regarding this case to come forward. Information can be found on the Waco PD website.

