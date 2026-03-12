BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Crews are widening Hardy Weeden Road and installing a new traffic light at the intersection with Highway 30 to address safety concerns at the busy crossing.

Ezekiel Ramirez The intersection of Hardy Weeden Road and Highway 30.

Watch the full story here:

A new traffic light and road widening project is coming to Hardy Weeden Road and Highway 30 in College Station

For many residents living along Hardy Weeden Road in College Station, getting onto Highway 30 has long felt like taking a risk.

"It becomes a real congested nightmare right there," College Station resident Brenda Musia said. "Each month that goes by it's getting busier and busier."

The City of Bryan is working to change that. Crews are widening Hardy Weeden Road and installing a new traffic light at the intersection of Highway 30.

Ezekiel Ramirez Some of the construction at the intersection of Hardy Weeden Road and Highway 30.

Zachary Kennard, Bryan's assistant city engineer, said the area has seen serious crashes.

"There have been some really bad T-bone accidents on Highway 30 because it's high speed," Kennard said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Zachary Kennard, Bryan's assistant city engineer, shares specific details about the construction project with 15 ABC.

Kennard said the growth of nearby neighborhoods has added to the danger.

"We've got three or four neighborhoods that have cropped up here on this section of roadway, a lot of houses, a lot of cars, and Highway 30 is high speed. It's dangerous trying to turn left, out of, and into it," Kennard said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Zachary Kennard, Bryan's assistant city engineer, shares specific details about the construction project.

Musia, who drives the road every day, said the project is long overdue.

"Everyone's going 70, 80 miles an hour, and I mean, you almost can't get out," Musia said. "I think it's a good thing that they're being progressive and taking care of the situation before it gets too out of hand."

Ezekiel Ramirez College Station resident Brenda Musia sharing her thoughts about the construction project with 15 ABC.

She said she has witnessed close calls firsthand and feels the danger every time she pulls out onto Highway 30.

"You have a lot of kids coming in and out and we're all in the turning lane almost hitting each other to get on Highway 30," Musia said.

For Musia, the impact of the project is clear.

"It's gonna save lives," Musia said. "I think it's gonna be safer for everyone."

Kennard told 15 ABC the roadway work should be finished by the end of April, and the new traffic light is expected to be installed by August.

"It's going to be huge for everyone who lives in this area to get in and out of our subdivision without being stressed out about getting ran over," Musia said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.