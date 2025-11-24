9-year-old Marlin girl uses farm stand to help neighbors with free food items

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — While most kids spend their weekends sleeping in, Alycia Wharton uses hers to help her neighbors in Marlin.

Ezekiel Ramirez Alycia Wharton putting some food donations in the farm stand.

Watch the full story here:

9-year-old Marlin girl uses farm stand to help neighbors with free groceries

Lyci's Sweet Treats has been serving pumpkin bread, snickerdoodles, cinnamon rolls and more since April — all from a small stand in the Wharton family's front yard. But recently, the Whartons are doing something even sweeter: they're giving away groceries to anyone who needs them.

"So during the week we have been accepting donations for people just to come by and pick up free groceries since the government was shut down and people may be having a hard time," Nakeya Wharton said.

"I think it's very important for everyone just to come together and to help," she added.

Ezekiel Ramirez Different food donations in the farm stand.

Alycia enjoys the baking aspect of their operation.

"I like making my pumpkin bread. It's like little cookies. Tasting the stuff that we make," Alycia said.

The Whartons say they're just paying forward the kindness they've received over the years, and they hope their little farm stand inspires neighbors to help, too.

Ezekiel Ramirez Alycia Wharton and her mother, Nakeya Wharton share specific details about their farms stand with 15 ABC.

"I hope that when other people see Alicia doing this ,that they can be like I'm around the same age as her, maybe I could do something similar," Nakeya Wharton said.

"I'm glad that we're able to use our farm stand to help others in the community, not just for our benefit as well," Nakeya Wharton said.

As Alycia and her mom work side by side, they're showing that even small hands can have a big impact.

Ezekiel Ramirez Alycia Wharton and her siblings in front of the farm stand.

When asked if she likes working with her mom, Alycia responded enthusiastically.

"It's awesome," Alycia said.

"It is awesome. I like working with you too," Nakeya Wharton said.

The farm stand is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for dropping off or picking up donations. On weekends, visitors can stop by to purchase sweets.

