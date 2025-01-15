6 in hospital, 1 dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Hewitt

UPDATE

According to authorities, traffic slowed on I-35 for a road crew, and a truck tractor semi-trailer failed to control its speed — the truck then hit three other semi trucks and six passenger vehicles.

Six people were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco and one woman, 39-year-old Jennifer James of Lorena, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound traffic is currently being diverted to the service road at Exit 328 (Sun Valley Boulevard & Spring Valley Road) — traffic delays are expected to last until 6:00 p.m.

UPDATE

State troopers say they are investigating a major crash on Northbound I-35 near mile marker 326.

All northbound traffic is being diverted to the service road at the Moonlight Park and Hewitt Drive exit ramp.

Traffic delays are expected to last for a few hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

25 News is learning that a multi-vehicle crash is affecting traffic on I-35 in the Hewitt area near Old Temple Road. We've reached out to officials for more details.

This is a developing news story and 25 News will provide more updates as they become available.