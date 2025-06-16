2025 Guide: Waco Independent Film Festival

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

JULY 17 - Opening Night

Events:

- Red Carpet Press Party @ 5:30 p.m.

- Opening Night After Party @ 10:00 p.m.

Screenings:

- A Christmas in New Hope screening @ 8:00 p.m. (Palladium)

JULY 18

Screenings:

- 10:30 a.m.: Bloodlines & Fault Lines @ PACC

- 10:45 a.m.: The Work is Mysterious and Important @ TMC

- 11:00 a.m.: It's Complicated @ GLOT

- 1:00 p.m.: The Pantone Guy @ TMC

- 1:30 p.m.: Solitaire @ GLOT

- 2:30 p.m.: Hereafter @ PACC

- 3:45 p.m.: World Without Cows @ TMC

- 5:00 p.m.: The Strange Dark @ PACC

- 5:30 p.m.: WTF: Weird, Twisted, Fantastic @ GLOT

- 7:00 p.m.: The Future is Female @ Fabled

- 8:00 p.m.: What Do We Owe Each Other @ PACC

- 8:00 p.m.: North Shore @ TMC

- 8:00 p.m.: Peeping Todd & For Pete's Sake @ GLOT

Tours:

- 1:00 p.m.: Balcones Distillery Tour

Events:

- 3:45 p.m.: Crossing the Line, Live Screenplay Reading

- 10:00 p.m.: After Party: Game Night @ Southern Roots

JULY 19

Screenings:

- 10:00 a.m.: Shorts and Spurs @ PACC

- 10:15 a.m.: Short Films Mixtape: Utlimate Citizens, A Strong Woman, Hema, Pace @ GLOT

- 10:30 a.m.: Where the Horses Heal the Soul @ TMC

- 1:00 p.m.: All Ages, All Heart @ PACC

- 1:15 p.m.: Sex and Consequences @ GLOT

- 1:30 p.m.: On Firm Ground & Toots @ TMC

- 3:15 p.m.: Love, Actually? @ PACC

- 4:30 p.m.: Shriek Show @ GLOT

- 5:00 p.m.: Life of Crime @ TMC

- 6:00 p.m.: Life is Dance & Wateke @ FO

- 7:45 p.m.: A Life Less Ordinary @ PACC

- 8:00 p.m.: The Twin @ GLOT

- 8:00 p.m.: The Ego Death of Cecilia & German Ridge @ TMC

Events:

- 12:15 p.m.: What We Leave Behind, Screenplay Readings @ SW

- 3:30 p.m.: Script to Screen @ GLOT

- 6:00 p.m.: What It's Worth, Screenplay Readings @ SW

- 7:00 p.m.: Panel, TBD @ GLOT

- 10:00 p.m.: After Party, Brotherwell Brewing

Tours:

- 10:00 a.m.: Waco Locations & Luncheon

SCREENING INFORMATION:

Locations:



Hippodrome

Texas Music Café

Falcon & Owl

Start Up Waco

Grand Lodge of Texas

Performing Arts Community Center

Fabled Bookstore

OPENING NIGHT: A Christmas in New Hope

Director: Julia Barnett

Running Time: 94 minutes

Plot: An aspiring influencer and single mother of a girl living with Down syndrome enters a home improvement competition to save her bungalow before Christmas. Complications arise as she falls for her “Texas Famous” musician neighbor.

CLOSING NIGHT: The Ego Death of Queen Cecilia

Director: Chris Beier

Running Time: 86 minutes

Plot: A washed-up YouTube star blackmails an old rival in an attempt to reclaim her fame. But when things go awry, she finds herself ensnared by a drug trafficking ring. As Cecilia spirals out of control, she's forced to confront her true place in society.

JULY 18

The Pantone Guy

Director: Patrick Creadon

Running Time: 82 minutes

At 96 years old, Larry Herbert, known as “The Pantone Guy,” is a visionary whose revolutionary idea to standardize color remains largely unrecognized. Growing up in Depression-era Brooklyn, Larry entered the print and manufacturing trade during a time when color was a chaotic and subjective experience. He channeled his unique vision into creating the Pantone Matching System—a groundbreaking invention that established a universal language for color, profoundly enhancing artistic expression and commercial production across all industries

World Without Cows

Directors: Michelle Michael, Brandon Whitworth

Running Time: 85 minutes

World Without Cows is a documentary that challenges our perceptions of cattle and their role in our world. Two award-winning former journalists take you from the American heartland to Kenya, India, Brazil, and beyond, unraveling the intricate cultural, economic, and environmental threads that cows weave into our lives.

The Strange Dark

Director: Chris Messineo

Running Time: 84 minutes

Edgar believes he can see the future, but his wife thinks he's mad, his daughter thinks he's strange, and the agents from double star accounting will stop at nothing to get their data back.

North Shore

After learning how to surf by using the local wave tanks, Arizona resident Rick (Matt Adler) uses his winnings from a recent contest to fly to Hawaii and try to make a living for himself as a professional wave rider. He gets off to a rough start, as he finds riding the ocean a lot different than the simulated waves back home, but he soon finds a mentor in the aging surf guru Chandler (Gregory Harrison) and a friend in local girl Kiani (Nia Peeples).

Peeping Todd

Director: Josh Munds

Running Time: 88 minutes

When his peeping passions become compromised, Todd decides he’ll do whatever it takes to continue stalking his beloved Claire. An obsessive HOA fleet and a dense boyfriend are obstacles Todd must dance around if he wants to sing his way into Claire’s heart. As Claire gets wrapped up in the lies of her fiancé and the web of her stalker, she must escape the two most toxic relationships she’s ever faced.

For Pete's Sake

Director: Gerald B. Fillmore

Running Time: 12 minutes

Jim is going insane, he has been in the hospital forever. When the doctor finally arrives with his tests, the results are unexpected. A matter of laugh or death.

JULY 19

Ultimate Citizens

Director: Francine Strickwerda

Running Time: 52 minutes

In Ultimate Citizens, Jamshid is an Iranian who came to study in 1970’s America, and due to the Revolution, never went “home.” As a guidance counselor in Seattle Public Schools, Jamshid’s best work takes place out of the building and on a playing field with “his kids,” the children of refugees and immigrants. Their parents are in the grips of their own struggles to make a living and a home in a strange land. Mr. Jamshid is the charismatic, fiery, funny human with a Frisbee in hand, who is the first to show that "love wins" on the field, off the field, at home with family, or boldly forging a new community, in a new country - one kid, chicken, extreme mile and friend at a time.

Where the Horses Heal the Soul

Director: Twila LaBar

Running Time: 92 minutes

Where the Horses Heal the Soul intricately weaves narratives of resilience and newfound purpose as participants at ROCK - Ride On Center for Kids connect with these majestic animals. Set in central Texas, this documentary captures the profound impact of Equine Assisted services, therapies, and activities on individuals' lives. The rhythmic motion of riding and the emotional bond with the therapy horses become catalysts for positive change. This inspiring journey unfolds as participants, including children, adults, and veterans, enhance their life skills, gain independence, and rediscover their purpose.

Toots.

Director: Chris Alan Evans

Country: United States; Running Time: 12 minutes

When his aging mother's health declines due to Parkinson's, a devoted son grapples with the challenges of becoming her caregiver

On Firm Ground

Director: Justin Jay Jones

Running Time: 70 minutes

In a race against time, two people battling Parkinson's Disease embark on a journey of hope as they undergo brain surgery to reclaim their lives. Meanwhile, fueled by personal loss, their devoted friend leads a determined charge to raise awareness for the disease in an inspiring fight for a cure.

Life Is Dance

Directors: Eirene Houston, Hugo Ernesto Rivalta Castro

Running Time: 80 minutes

Life is Dance follows the stories of six main protagonists, across 3 generations. Ordinary Cubans with one thing in common, their love of dance. Marta and Félix are nostalgic for the dance halls of old but still dance whenever they can. Damaris and Gusmel, are leaders of a small town dance group, it means everything to them to win the annual dance competition. Teenagers Lachy and Dayan would love to be professional dancers, if only they could just dance reggaeton and not have to learn the ‘old people’s dances.’

Wateke

Director: Luis Figueredo

Country: Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; Running Time: 3 minutes

A music video performed by Danny Pryp

The Twin

Director: J.C. Doler

Running Time: 103 minutes

Following the death of his only son, a grieving father is haunted by a terrifying demon known in Irish folklore as the Fetch.

