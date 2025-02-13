2 Rockdale ISD band members earn all-state band honors

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXXV) — Rockdale High School announced on Thursday that Adeana Limon (flute) and Tyler Roberts (clarinet), have earned positions in the prestigious 2025 All-State Band.

"This remarkable achievement places them among the top student musicians in Texas and marks the second consecutive year RHS has been represented at this elite level," officials said.

Both students were excited for the opportunity.

"Finding out the results and seeing the words 'All-State' next to my name was awesome," Adeana said.

"I can't wait to meet new people and have fun experiences."

"I'm especially excited for College Night, where I can connect with music professors," Tyler said.

"Rockdale ISD is incredibly proud of these talented students and their representation of Rockdale in the ATSSB All-State Band. Please join us in congratulating them," the district said.