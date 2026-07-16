WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The 10th annual Waco Independent Film Festival is underway this weekend at the Hippodrome, bringing together filmmakers and film lovers for dozens of screenings, panels and networking events open to the public.

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10th annual Waco Indie Film Festival kicks off this weekend at the Hippodrome

Filmmaker Charles Featherston said his work is rooted in a simple goal — creating something people enjoy.

"Molly drove my car music video came after about a year and a half of collaborations with Nate Joy... we wanted to bring both of our inspirations together... we got to have a lot of fun serious talks while also pulling some absolutely crazy Looney Tunes antics... I think it turned out really well and it's something a lot of people enjoy," Featherston said.

Featherston said his work blends humor with real-life themes and is meant to reflect Waco's personality.

"A lot of things in Waco can be very serious subject matters... but Waco is a city that doesn't take itself too seriously... we're able to tackle those more difficult things through comedy," Featherston said.

The festival features films from across the world while also giving local filmmakers a platform to share their stories.

"Waco Indie is a film festival that is leading the way for independent film festivals on how to really support the artist... not only is the community supportive, but the events and the networking as well," Featherston said.

Operations Director Louis Hunter said the festival has grown into more than just a weekend of screenings and could serve as a boost for the local economy.

"There's been so much the festival has impacted on the community... we're bringing filmmakers here, creating tourism, hotel room nights, catering... and those filmmakers come back year after year choosing to make films here or exhibit their films here," Hunter said.

Hunter said there is something at the festival for everyone, whether they are longtime film lovers or first-time attendees.

"If you've never been to the film festival... trust me, it is definitely for you... you'll see documentaries, comedies, dramas, horror films, family films... we've literally got something for everyone," Hunter said.

The Waco Indie Film Festival continues through the weekend with dozens of film screenings, panels and networking events open to the public.

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