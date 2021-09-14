In-Depth Exclusive: President Biden spoke with Gov. Abbott in preparation of Hurricane Nicholas

In an exclusive interview with 25News In-Depth journalist Nick Bradshaw, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke Tuesday of President Biden's phone call with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in preparation for Hurricane Nicholas.

"He made clear in his call, as Texas prepares for a storm that's coming, that the federal government would be by their side, that we would help them get any assistance they need," Psaki told Bradshaw.

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall Tuesday morning.

