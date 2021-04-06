'I'm so glad to see y'all!': Nursing home resident reunites with her daughter after one year under lockdown

MARLIN, TX — The pandemic has been challenging for everyone, but it took a unique toll on nursing home residents.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the most vulnerable, nursing homes were locked down. Family and friends had to be kept at bay. If visits were allowed, a window often divided the reunion.

Now, as vaccinations are increasing and COVID-19 cases are declining, Texas has begun to loosen restrictions, including allowing vaccinated nursing home residents to hug their families.

Alisa Jones has traveled to Golden Years in Marlin many times to visit her mother, Charlene Leggette. While the two have thankfully been able to have numerous window visits, Jones says nothing will ever replace hugs and face-to-face conversations.

After a year of lockdown, Leggette was finally able to have in-person visits, and Jones seized the opportunity.

As Leggette rounded the corner, she burst into cheers as she saw her daughter standing there. Jones was finally able to receive that special type of hug only mothers can give.

"I'm so glad to see y'all!" Leggette exclaimed to her family.

Leggette is also a COVID-19 survivor, making the reunion even more special.

