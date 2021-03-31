'If they need anything, we'll be here': Community buys Trooper Walker's daughters' rabbits for $100,000

GROESBECK, TX — There’s no secret agriculture is a huge part of Limestone County.

One side of the county features fields of crops, while the other is home to dozens of cattle. In the middle is a community with a mutual love of agriculture.

That’s where you can find Chad Walker and his longtime friend, Stephen Bradley.

“He was two years older than me, but we were always doing something together,” Bradley said as he thought back on his relationship with Walker. “Whether it be in school, or with his grandfather's beef masters and my father's beef masters.”

Bradley says he and Walker used to do a lot together, from Little League to high school baseball. That’s how he knows Walker’s love for livestock is generations deep.

It’s also something Walker passed down to his children, even if he didn’t know about the animals he was showing.

“Before the kids, you know, started showing, I don't know anything about goats,” Bradley said while smiling. “I don't think he knew anything about goats, but he learned and they did a real good job.”

On Saturday, the Walker family had animals up for show at the Limestone County Fair. However, that fun family moment was overshadowed by tragedy.

Friday night, Walker, a DPS Trooper, was shot multiple times while on duty.

“Everyone is bittersweet right now. They're wanting to have a good time with Limestone County Fair, but their hearts are hurting right now as my heart is hurting,” said Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan.

Walker's daughters' rabbits were the last spot on the sale that night. Typically, most have left the fair by then. But with heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes, those rabbits sold for thousands of dollars.

“It's nothing compared to helping the girls and Ethan [Walker's son] as they grow up. You know, they're gonna need some help,” Bradley explained. “Ethan’s 15 fixing to go to college in the next few years… everything is going to help.”

More and more people added to the sale of the rabbits. The community ended up raising $100,000, all to help the Walker family.

“From his grandparents down to his babies, you know, if they need anything, we'll be here,” Bradley said.

If you would like to chip in to the sale of the rabbits, you can go to the Limestone County Fair’s website.

