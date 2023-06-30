'I want to represent my Mexican heritage': San Saba student's oil painting hangs in U.S. Capitol

SAN SABA, Texas — It's an opportunity of a lifetime — not many people get to see their hard work on display at the U.S. Capitol for thousands to see.

Andrea Rodriguez is currently living that dream.

"When I first won I was kind of like 'Oh it's not that big of a deal',” Rodriguez said.

“Then everything in D.C. happened and it's amazing I got this opportunity.”

The San Saba High School senior won the Congressional Art Competition for her oil painting, “El Vaquero" which means "The Cowboy" in Spanish.

Rodriguez’s painting depicts a Mexican cowboy on a horse preparing to ride off. She says she drew inspiration from her love of Texas and admiration of her father.

"I want to represent Texas with like the horse and cowboys, but I also wanted to represent my Hispanic heritage," Rodriguez explained.

"I think my dad is the true example of the Mexican dream in Texas and how Mexicans play a really important role in Texas history and so I really wanted to pay respects to my dad."

This nationwide art contest has featured more than 650,000 students. It was Andrea's painting chosen to hang in the U.S. Capitol for a full year.

As a first-place winner, Rodriguez received a paid trip to see her art hang in the chambers.

Andrea says she took her mom with her and snapped a few photos with Congressman August Pfluger.

When she graduates high school, Rodriguez plans to attend college to major in finance.

She hopes to use that degree in the art industry.