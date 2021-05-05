'I became a teacher because I wanted to reach young lives,': 25 News continues celebrating teachers

TEMPLE, TX — Teachers have been working even harder than usual over the past year making all of us showing our appreciation that much more special.

Wednesday, May 5, 25 News was able to show Michelle Rutkowski, a teacher at Cater Elementary School in Temple, that she wasn’t forgotten.

Everyday teachers like Ms. Rutkowski roll up their sleeves to help our kids prepare for the future and Wednesday she couldn’t have been more excited to be Temple ISD’s winner of 25 News' Teacher Appreciation Contest.

She stepped out of her comfort zone to submit a video for the contest but never thought she would win.

”I didn’t really think that I would be chosen. So, when I saw y’all coming in I was like oh my gosh it really happened and so just exuberant and excited and happy. I squealed, I think I squealed,” said Ms. Rutkowski.

She is one of many teachers in Central Texas that submitted a video for our contest explaining why they do what they do in hopes of winning a $500 prize.

”I became a teacher because I wanted to reach young lives. I wanted to make an impact and a difference for them. Be that positive person,” said Rutkowski.

A commitment to her students is something her colleagues say she absolution lives up to.

”She’s one of the best teacher here in Temple and I stand behind that every day. She works very hard for the kids. As I mentioned, she loves the kids and will do whatever it takes for the kids to be successful,” said Adrian Lopez, Principal of Cater Elementary School.

How much she cares for her students is something she hopes the kids know.

”I love them. I want them to know that I love them and truly enjoy every moment that I get to spend with them,” said Rutkowski.

Ms. Rutkowski plans to take the money won and buy special chairs and other things for her students to enjoy in the classroom.

