Huntsville police: Murder-suicide investigation ongoing

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Two Brazos Valley residents are dead after what appears to be a case of murder-suicide, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Around 4:07 p.m. Sunday, Huntsville police officers responded to a welfare concern call at the 1500 block of Ave P.

A third party had called saying her daughter told her that she had killed her husband and was planning to kill herself.

A perimeter was established outside the private residence and officers attempted to make contact with the subject.

Huntsville Police Department's SWAT team was also activated to act as negotiators.

After failing to make contact multiple times, the SWAT team utilized force to open the front door and deploy a small unmanned aerial drone.

Using the drone, officers discovered a male subject, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, sitting in a chair without movement.

Once inside, a deceased female was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head; the male subject was also confirmed dead.

The investigation remains ongoing but appears to be a murder-suicide.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!