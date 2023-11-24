Hundreds turn out for the Temple Turkey Trot

TEMPLE, Texas — Thanksgiving starts early in Temple.

“I married into a family that likes to run before Thanksgiving,” runner Charlie Flowers said.

Hundreds flocked to Pepper Creek Trail, wearing running shoes and their best turkey gear. To run a 5K and connect with the community during the Temple Turkey Trot.

The Sparks family surprised their mom with a Birthday Run and they're hoping to make the run a family tradition.

“For years I got up and ran five miles in the morning. So, I love this. I love the fact my family is willing to run with me,” runner Kathy Sparks said.

“It’s all about community unity. We all just get together and enjoy life,” runner Valentina Minor said.

Tracy Klusacek with the City of Temple said it all started as an idea 13 years ago.

“I had a crazy idea that I wanted to do a turkey trot myself. I couldn't find one close, so I created one. I met the Carlson Law Firm at some of our other racing events and they jumped on board and asked how we can help,” Klusacek said.

The run became a hit fast, with over 400 people registering for the first event in 2010. Nearly double that number showed up at Pepper Creek Trail this year.

“We just really love to be out in our community and support these kinds of positive events. People come together and do something healthy and active. Get out with family and their families,” Lisa Griffin with Carlson Law Firm said.

Thursday’s event featured people from all over. Even people from as far as Arkansas enjoyed the event. They also gave out awards after the race to the fastest male, and the fastest female runners.