(WACO, Texas) — Hundreds of neighbors lined up and down Austin Avenue for the annual Veterans Day parade, with veterans wearing hats and shirts representing their branch of service. Red, white and blue were scattered across downtown Waco as the community gathered to say thank you.

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Hundreds of Waco neighbors line Austin Avenue to honor veterans at annual Veterans Day parade

It's a tradition every year to thank a veteran on Nov. 11. I spoke with a neighbor at the annual parade who shared what Veterans Day means to him.

"Remember that, again, you're free because there were people that are willing to defend that freedom," said David Drake, a Vietnam veteran.

For Drake, the parade is something he looks forward to each year.

"It feels really good to be remembered. Being a Vietnam veteran, that wasn't always the case. I got out in 1970, and there wasn't much recognition of veterans. In fact, there was downright hostility, but I'm glad to see the mood of the country has changed, and it's just really heartwarming to come to an event like this," Drake said.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) Army veteran sits along Austin Ave. and watches the annual parade go by.

He also emphasized the importance of passing that appreciation on to the next generation.

"People bringing their kids out for this and teaching them that the reason we live in a free country is because there were people that were willing to defended, put their lives on the line, and, I think for a long time, we lost a lot of that, but it's really important that they know that," Drake said.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) Midway High School dancing through downtown Waco to celebrate and thank veterans.

Schools across Waco supported their veterans through music, dance and singing. We asked some kindergarteners what Veterans Day means to them.

"Special person that was in a war," said Mace.

"They serve for the army," said Thomas.

When asked why it's so important to thank and remember them, Thomas had a simple answer.

"They keep us safe," Thomas said.

Neighbors at the parade urged others to thank a veteran today and every day as the country continues to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

