Hundreds of scholarships soon opening at MCC

WACO, TX — High school seniors and current MCC students have thousands of dollars worth of scholarships up for grabs from May 1 through May 15.

The MCC Foundation, has over 300 scholarship opportunities for students who are eligible.

All current MCC students and prospective student are eligible. The requirement is that the candidate is taking MCC hours and during the scholarships use, the candidate would be required to take six credit hours and have a 2.5 GPA.

"It really runs the gambit there are some scholarships that are specific to nursing or certain areas but the majority of our scholarships are for general" said Shelley Cotten, Coordinator Operations and Scholarships, with McLennan Community College.

To apply candidates first need an MCC ID number which can be created by visiting APPLYTEXAS.ORG. It take one to two days to receive the ID number and once received candidates can apply for scholarships through https://mclennan.academicworks.com

There are over 370 scholarships in total that can be applied for.