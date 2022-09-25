Human trafficking and border security local rally attracts dozens

WACO, Texas — McLennan County Republicans gathered in Waco Saturday morning with efforts to highlight the mounting issue of human trafficking in the county and security at the Texas-Mexico border.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara and his deputies addressed the public about the large number of human trafficking cases law enforcement at the border are dealing with.

“These young people are being trafficked by the gangs and cartels, it’s just a terrible horrible situation," said McNamara.

Holding an event targeting human trafficking and border security gives people in the community a chance to know what they can do to help end trafficking.

Jessica Dominguez, a Justice of the Peace of Pct. 5 attended the rally and shared her thoughts with 25 News.

“We want to make sure that they are safe...we don’t see any new stories of people dying in these tractor trailers, we want to make sure our money isn’t being sent back to the cartels to fund their motives," she said.

With humans being at the center of this problem, Dominguez said getting this issue in control should be a shared notion.

“This isn’t a race, party, or political issue...this is a human issue," she said.

The advice given during the rally is that if you want to make a difference, you must vote.

“The way to help is to vote, register to vote in the local and statewide elections. It’s a one-to-one vote...it's not confusing. When you vote you make a difference," said Dominguez.