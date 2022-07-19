HILLSBORO, Texas — Human remains were discovered in Hillsboro on Saturday morning, police said.

At 6:00 a.m. Saturday, the Hillsboro Police Department was investigating the missing person case of Stoney Densman with multiple law enforcement agencies in a densely-wooded area of North Covington Street when a K9 discovered human remains nearly an hour later eastward of State Highway 171. Densman was last seen on June 18 in this area, police said.

On June 28, family and friends of Densman alerted authorities after not hearing from him for nearly two weeks. Police searched his last known whereabouts on foot with Densman's family and friends, the city department of public safety, Texas DPS Game Warden K9 Unit and Search One K9 Unit.

Police said Densman commonly stayed in the area when camping.

Police said they collected the remains in the northern part of city limits and sent them to American Forensics in Mesquite, Texas.

Police did not confirm if the remains were Densman's. Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Stoney Densman and have no additional information.

Hillsboro police urge those with information to contact Det. Sgt. Jose Orozco of the Hillsboro DPS Criminal Investigation Unit.