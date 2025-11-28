How traditional Mexican holiday foods bring families together during the season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Chef Atalia Mendiola of Poco Loco Supermarkets explains how traditional Latino holiday foods like tamales, pozole, champurado and atole serve as powerful connectors that bring families together during the holiday season, helping preserve cultural traditions and create lasting bonds despite busy lives and physical distance.



Traditional Latino holiday dishes like tamales and pozole act as bridges that reunite families, even when time or distance has separated them throughout the year

These cultural foods serve as reminders of heritage and home, helping Latino families maintain their traditions across generations

The act of gathering around these traditional meals creates meaningful connections that transcend life's hardships and busy schedules, embodying the Latino spirit of celebration and family unity

For Atalia Mendiola of Poco Loco Supermarkets, the holidays are more than just a date on the calendar. For her, they're a time to reunite with family, share memories and celebrate traditions passed down through generations.

"These foods take you home… it unites the family. It's reuniting with dad or with your kids and nephews," Mendiola said.

From tamales and pozole to champurado and atole, these flavors signal the start of the holiday season for many Latino families. To Mendiola, they're a reminder of where she comes from.

"It's so easy to lose touch with those loved ones, so these sorts of days when everyone gets together is amazing," Mendiola said.

As head chef, she sees firsthand how food brings people back together, even if time or distance has separated them throughout the year.

She says no matter the hardships or the busy lives we live, this time of year always finds a way to pull families close.

"This is what us Latinos do… it doesn't matter the situation — we will always have parties to reunite us," Mendiola said.

For Mendiola, that tradition of coming together, sharing a meal and celebrating culture is what makes the holidays feel like home.

"Your dad, brothers and sons will always be there — and that means everything," Mendiola said.

