How to prepare for utility bills to rise as it gets hotter outside

It's getting to the time of year where utility bills begin to rise as it gets hotter outside.

According to a study conducted by Move.org, Texas ranks as the 10th most expensive state for utilities — which may come as concerning news with summer right around the corner.

”This is something that happens every year,” said Ray Perryman, President of The Perryman Group, Economic Research Company.

“Hopefully people have planned for the fact that their utility bills are always higher in the summer and winter than other times.”

During the winter and summer months, the use of electricity and natural gas goes up as people try to heat or cool their homes, and that costs more money — money that a lot of families don’t have.

”I mean, obviously, many families are struggling with their budgets right now and this will be one more thing that they’ll have to deal with,” Perryman said.

The good news is — there are some things you can do to save a little money.

”Checking the weather stripping on your windows and doors can save a lot of money,” said Shawn Kelley, Manager of Facilities Safety and Support for Texas A&M University Central Texas.

“[Like] a tune up on your heating a cooling system before hot season or cold season starts — get a qualified technician to come out and take a look at it so they can get things running well.”

Changing the air filter on your air conditioner about once a month also makes a noticable difference.

”When the air filter is dirty, it makes that system work harder to pull air through that house,” Kelley said.

“Keeping that filter clean actually saves you energy because you're not making the system work so hard.”

The proper use of a ceiling fan can also save on energy use.

”You can usually set your thermostat a little higher in the summer and a little lower in the winter if you use that ceiling fan to move that air around and you’ll be just as comfortable,” Kelley said.

If all else fails, you can always shop around for a different energy provider that offers better rates and options like free energy during certain hours.