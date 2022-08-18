Watch Now
Houston teen shot while leaving store, may be paralyzed for life: Report

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 11:20:18-04

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston teen may be paralyzed for life after getting shot in the back while leaving a convenience store, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC 13, the 15-year-old was shot after just leaving a Valero corner store just after midnight in southeast Houston.

Video surveillance shows the teen crossing the street and then getting shot twice in the back.

Prior to getting shot, police said the teen had tried to buy a bag of chips and a Coke, but his card was ultimately declined.

Police said a white sedan had pulled up and an unidentified individual ran toward the victim and shot him twice.

Police noted that while on the ground, the suspect shooter stood over him and kicked him several times before running away.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical services.

Doctors have since told police that the incident may leave the teen permanently paralyzed.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a larger man who was wearing either a gray or white hoodie that night.

