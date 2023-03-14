Houston police say driver charged with murder was intoxicated, toddler killed

HOUSTON — A man is being charged with murder after a 1-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash in Houston, police said.

As first published by ABC13, Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with murder and two counts of intoxication assault.

It remains unclear if Baker was the child's father, ABC13 reported.

The child's 31-year-old mother was not injured in the crash, police said.

According to released court documents, Baker was under the influence when he lost control of his black Honda Crosstour.

Police said the incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of I-45 near Veteran's Memorial Drive.

A total of seven people were inside the vehicle, including four children - all siblings - two adult passengers and Baker, police said.

Witnesses said the vehicle flipped several times after crashing into a concrete barrier.

Police said Baker was later detained at the scene and failed a field sobriety test.

Released court records show Baker had been out on a $40,000 bond at the time for a charge related to a previous injury to a child under 15.

The impact ejected two children from the car, including the 1-year-old girl, police said.

A 3-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man were transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two other children, a 10-year-old and a 5-year-old boy were also hospitalized, but with minor injuries, police said.

Their current status remains unknown.

Police said none of the children had been properly restrained.

Investigators said there was reportedly one car seat inside the vehicle, but it had been in the trunk.