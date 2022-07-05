Houston boy dead after drowning at Fourth of July pool party: Police

HOUSTON, Texas — A 6-year-old Houston boy is dead after drowning at a large pool party this Fourth of July, police said.

Around 6:50 p.m. Monday, local fire officials and EMS were dispatched to the 800 block of Volney in La Marque on reports of a possible drowning victim, according to La Marque Police Department.

Upon arrival, EMS immediately began treating the victim, a 6-year-old Black male.

The boy was then transported to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City where he later died.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing and is being led by La Marque P.D.'s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Lt. Gandy at 409-938-9235.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via La Marque Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/741 or via telephone at 409-938-TIPS (8477).