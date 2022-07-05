HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston mother is expected to survive after being shot at point-blank by her own son, police said.

Investigators believe he was armed with an AK-47.

The 22-year-old gunman was later shot to death by a neighbor that police officials have since described as a "good Samaritan."

As first reported by ABC 13, officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. this morning to the 300 block of Highland Cross in Houston on reports of a shooting.

Officials said they are still unsure as to why the son would allegedly target his own 58-year-old mother.

However, investigators believe things may have taken a bad turn sometime after a Fourth of July barbecue where some neighbors stated the son had, "started to act weird."

Following the event, the mother and son returned to their own apartment.

It's there, inside their unit, where investigators believe the son began assaulting his mother, reportedly causing her face to bleed.

Gunshots were then reported around 12:45 a.m.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said that at least 20 bullets ended up hitting a neighboring unit.

Inside was a 16-year-old girl who is reported to have survived with no injuries.

Sometime during this gunfire, the mother was able to get out of the apartment and hide behind a tree, but the son found her, deputies said.

That's when another neighbor decided to intervene by grabbing his own gun and shooting at the son.

No injuries were reported to have occurred during this initial gunfire exchange.

Standing over his mother, the son fired several rounds at her, deputies said.

The neighbor then resumed gunfire, effectively shooting and killing the son, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 300 blk of Highland Cross. Upon arrival, units located a female w multiple gunshot wounds and a male w a gunshot wound. Female was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the male was confirmed deceased on scene. The 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0iO7SPOCx3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2022

The woman received two tourniquets on-scene before being taken to a hospital to undergo surgery for her multiple gunshot wounds.

She is expected to survive, deputies said.

Gonzalez also confirmed that the case will now be handed over to a grand jury who will decide if any charges will ultimately be filed against the neighbor.