Houston boy dies despite grandfather's CPR attempts: Police

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy is dead after drowning in a bathtub over the weekend, news outlets reported.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 15600 block of Corsair Road on reports of a possible drowning, as first published by ABC 13.

Police said upon arrival, they discovered a man giving CPR to his 9-year-old grandson.

The child was then transported to Texas Children's Hospitals where they were later declared dead, Houston police said.

Police said the child's grandfather had pulled the boy out of the bathtub upon discovering him unconscious.

No further details are available at this time, an investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.