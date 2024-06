WACO, Texas (KXXV) Hooters announced it will close "underperforming stores" across the U.S. in a statement Tuesday, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

25 News has confirmed the location in Waco has permanently closed, according to the restaurant's voicemail and Google information page.

Hooters operates restaurants in 42 states and 29 countries, according to its website.

We are working to get a statement from Hooters regarding the specifics on why they closed the Waco location.