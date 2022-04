LA PORTE, Texas — A Houston-area teen has died after a long battle with a neurological disease.

Trenton "T" Godfrey was recognized back in 2017 by the La Porte Police Department.

During a special swearing-in ceremony, he was given the title of honorary officer at just 12-years-old.

"Trenton fought an amazing fight and we were extremely grateful that he was one of our own!" said La Porte police.

"Please join us in keeping this family lifted in prayer,"