WACO, TX — A Waco family is without a home Friday morning, following a late-night fire.

Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Forrester Lane just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find the home on fire, and began working to put out the flames. Just after 11:30 p.m., a second alarm went out.

Firefighters tell 25 News the people who live inside the home weren't there at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.