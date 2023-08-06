Hill County 'Mt Calm' fire contained at 90% over 110 acres: Texas A&M Forest Service

UPDATE (8/6, 12:30 p.m.)

The Texas A&M Forest Service said they have decreased the fire's acreage from 180 acres to 110 acres after a more accurate mapping analysis.

Update: the #MtCalmFire in Hill County is 110 acres and 90% contained. Decrease in acreage due to more accurate mapping. Crews continue to patrol and monitor the fire area. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 6, 2023

The fire is still contained at 90 percent.

ORIGINAL STORY

Texas A&M Forest Service responded to reports of a fire in Hill County around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

No injuries have been reported.

At initial response, the agency said the fire was spread across 50 acres, but as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning the fire has been contained to 90 percent across 180 acres.

Update: the #MtCalmFire in Hill County is an estimated 180 acres and 90% contained. Minimal smoke is observed across the fire area this morning. Crews continue to patrol and mop up, checking for areas of heat near containment lines. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 6, 2023

The agency said that fire crews put up bulldozer and containment lines to prevent the spread and will continue to patrol the area to mop up any hotspots.