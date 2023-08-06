Watch Now
Hill County 'Mt Calm' fire contained at 90% over 110 acres: Texas A&M Forest Service

Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 14:03:41-04

UPDATE (8/6, 12:30 p.m.)

The Texas A&M Forest Service said they have decreased the fire's acreage from 180 acres to 110 acres after a more accurate mapping analysis.

The fire is still contained at 90 percent.

ORIGINAL STORY

Texas A&M Forest Service responded to reports of a fire in Hill County around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

No injuries have been reported.

At initial response, the agency said the fire was spread across 50 acres, but as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning the fire has been contained to 90 percent across 180 acres.

The agency said that fire crews put up bulldozer and containment lines to prevent the spread and will continue to patrol the area to mop up any hotspots.

