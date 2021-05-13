Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hill County constable shot multiple times during pursuit of two murder suspects

items.[0].image.alt
Ken and Stacey Isenberg
Screen Shot 2021-05-13 at 5.20.17 PM.png
Posted at 5:24 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 18:24:54-04

ALVARADO, TX — A Hill County constable was shot multiple times during the pursuit of two murder suspects.

Early Thursday evening, officers with the Dallas Police Department were tracking the suspects along I-35 W near Alvarado.

The two were spotted driving in the Hill County area.

Officers then located the suspects heading back towards the Dallas area when a pursuit started.

Law enforcement was able to disable the vehicle. That's when gun fire was exchanged.

A Hill County constable was shot multiple times during the shooting. He was flown to a nearby hospital.

One of the suspects was also shot during the exchange. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The second suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education