Hill County constable shot multiple times during pursuit of two murder suspects

ALVARADO, TX — A Hill County constable was shot multiple times during the pursuit of two murder suspects.

Early Thursday evening, officers with the Dallas Police Department were tracking the suspects along I-35 W near Alvarado.

The two were spotted driving in the Hill County area.

Officers then located the suspects heading back towards the Dallas area when a pursuit started.

Law enforcement was able to disable the vehicle. That's when gun fire was exchanged.

A Hill County constable was shot multiple times during the shooting. He was flown to a nearby hospital.

One of the suspects was also shot during the exchange. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The second suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more information.