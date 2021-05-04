High Point Elementary student bitten by rattlesnake while on the playground

TEMPLE, TX — Around 2 this afternoon, Temple Fire & Rescue responded to High Point Elementary School for a student who was bitten by a rattle snake.

The 10 year-old child was on the playground when they were bitten on the foot. The student was then taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Temple Fire & Rescue wants to remind people that spring and summer temperatures mean wildlife are on the move, increasing the number of encounters. They would like everyone to pay close attention to their surroundings during the warmer weather season.

Here are some safety tips from Temple Fire & Rescue to help prevent a snake bite:

- Be cautious near high grass, trash or wood piles.

- Leave snakes alone and they will leave you alone.

- Move things around with a shovel instead of picking up items when you cannot see underneath.

- Do not pick up snakes.

- Back away from the area where the snake was located, and the snake will likely go away.