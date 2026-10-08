WACO, Texas — High diesel prices are putting additional pressure on Central Texas food truck owners, forcing some to reconsider how far they travel while absorbing hundreds of dollars in additional monthly fuel costs.

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High diesel prices take a bite out of Waco food truck profits

For Travis Beachy, owner of Beachy Baking and Co., getting his trailer full of doughnuts, pretzels and other treats to customers is becoming increasingly expensive.

Beachy regularly travels to festivals, fairs and communities outside Waco, including trips to Bell County. He said rising diesel prices have added significantly to the business's operating expenses.

“We're probably spending $100 to $150 more a week on diesel,” Beachy said. “Our budget went up $400 to $500 a month, which is tough. It eats right into your numbers and your budget.”

Those expenses are now affecting where Beachy takes his business.

Beachy said the company has stopped traveling to at least one community it previously served because the distance, combined with diesel costs, made the trip more difficult to justify.

“We decided to press pause on that and just try to stay more local here in Waco and then Temple and Belton,” Beachy said. “It definitely affects some of our decision-making.”

Higher fuel costs reach beyond the pump

For Beachy Baking and Co., the impact isn't limited to the diesel going directly into the truck.

Beachy said the company has flour shipped from a mill in Idaho because it uses a particular type for its pretzels and doughnuts. The cost of that flour has risen considerably.

“In February, we were paying $22 a bag for a 50-pound bag of flour. We're at $32 right now, so we're paying 10 bucks more a bag for flour,” Beachy said.

Despite increased expenses, Beachy said his priority is keeping those higher costs from being passed along to customers.

“We're doing everything we can right now to keep our costs where we don't have to raise our prices,” he said.

Beachy also credited customers in Waco, Belton and Temple for continuing to support the business.

“Everybody's so kind,” Beachy said. “Of course, it's fun what we get to do. We just make people happy with great treats.”

As of Wednesday, AAA reported diesel at $6.30 per gallon, nearly $3 more than at the same time last year.

This story was originally reported on air by journalist Alexa Conroy and was converted into a digital format with the assistance of AI.

