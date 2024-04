HEWITT, Texas — The Hewitt Police Department Investigations Division are asking the public for help in locating a missing man last seen in Valley Mills.

31-year-old Colton Sonnenberg was last seen at a Cefco gas station in Valley Mills either April 10th or April 11th, Hewitt police said.

He was last seen in a black 2012 Nissan Juke with Texas plate numbers: PRP-1945.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hewitt Police Department at (254) 666-1661.