Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hewitt PD looking for video of suspects in recent car burglaries

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 15:50:58-04

The Hewitt Police Department is looking for the suspects of car burglaries in the area early Wednesday, June 30, and asking anyone with additional footage to reach out to the police department.

One video footage shows the suspects after several cars were broken into at the 200 block of Chelsea. Hewitt PD is asking everyone in the general area to check their vehicles to make sure they were not broken into as well.

Officers believe the person(s) in the footage may be involved with multiple burglaries in other cities as well.

Anyone with video of people in the area around 4:30 a.m. on June 30 can send footage to the police department at policechief@cityofhewitt.com or call (254) 666-6272.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg