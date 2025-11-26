Here's what's open - and closed - on Thanksgiving this year

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Here's a list of what's open on Thanksgiving, and local city closures.

What's open

Here is a list of Waco and the Heart of Texas restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day. But, always call ahead to check for holiday hours, if reservation is needed, and to see if they are offering any special holiday meals or if the regular menu is available.



Ace Buffet & Grill – 301 S. Valley Mills Drive – (254) 741-6674

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill – 614 North Valley Mills Drive – (254) 751-9084

Brazos Grille in Hilton Waco – 113 S. University Parks Drive – (254) 759-5511

Bronc’s Restaurant – 565 N. Valley mills Drive – (254)762-1200

Denny’s – 709 N. IH 35 – (254) 753-7882

Denny’s at Flying J – 2409 S. New Road – (254) 752-0743

Golden Corral – 618 N. Valley Mills Drive – (254) 751-9088

I-Hop – 1000 S. 4th Street – (254) 754-3001

I-Hop – 4019 S. IH 35 – (254) 757-1133

Hilton Waco – 113 S. University Parks Drive – (254) 754-8484

Hotel Indigo – 211 Clay Avenue – (254) 754-7000

Luby’s – 951 N. Loop 340 – (254) 799-2851

Parks Family Buffet – 4318 Bellmead Drive – (254) 799-3773

Click here for a list of what's open and closed nationally.

Closures

Waco



City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28

Solid waste customers with a Thursday collection day will have their gray waste carts and blue recycling carts collected one day earlier, on Wednesday, Nov. 26

Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27

Trash and recycling will be collected as usual on Friday, Nov. 28 Cobbs Recycling Center will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 28. However, the landfill will be open.

The drive-thru MyWaco Central office, at 425 Franklin Avenue, and the call center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28.

City of Waco utility customers can still pay their bill by phone at (254) 299-2489 or online at mywacoaccount.com

All Waco-McLennan County Library locations will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26 and remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28

Waco-McLennan Public Health will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28

The following will city services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28:

Pet Circle Regional Animal Center Cameron Park Zoo Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Museum Waco Mammoth National Monument Cottonwood Creek Golf Course Waco Transit System



Harker Heights



City hall closed Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28

Rec center closed Thursday through Saturday

Library closed Thursday through Saturday

Activities center closed Thursday and Friday

Police Department (Administration & Records Division) closed Thursday and Friday

Fire Department (Administration) closed Thursday and Friday

Pet Adoption Center closed Thursday and Friday

Recycling Drop Center closed Thursday and Friday

Trash routes will run one day late after the holiday

EX: Thursday routes will be collected Friday, Friday routes will be collected on Saturday



Copperas Cove



All city facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station

Killeen



City offices closed on Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28

Garbage collection for Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 26. All other collection days will run normally.

The transfer station and recycling centers will be closed Thursday and open Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All recycling trailers will be at the rodeo grounds at 3601 South WS Young Drive

Animal Shelters, the Family Recreation Center, libraries, Senior Center, and the Solid Waste Administration Building will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Robinson

