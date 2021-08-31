Helping Ida survivors from home

As FEMA and other agencies are working to save lives on the ground, there is still more needed to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Even if you are not someone that is heading to the disaster areas, there are ways to assist those dealing with the aftermath. There is a lot more that goes into disaster relief after a hurricane devastates cities and homes leaving many people needing rescue and other resources.

It is those other resources that give people from far away a chance to help.

”Then comes the agencies that are available to provide resources that residents need such as, food or shelter or gas,” said Veshell Greene, VP of Resource Development at United Way of Central Texas.

The need for basic necessities after hurricanes rip through a town can grow for thousands of people at once, and that is where folks like the Salvation Army come in.

”We will deploy canteens, individuals, and supplies as needed out of Dallas," said Lt. David Beckham, Bell County Salvation Army. "Now they will pull individuals from us locally to help with that effort. As of right now, we have not been called out but we have been put on standby.”

To provide the relief effort that folks will need after Hurricane Ida ... they need donations.

Donations are where the community comes in.

”They can help with their food donations and their water donations," said Lt. Beckham. "We're always in need of clothing and blankets and, of course, monetary donations help as well.”

Monetary or, financial donations, are to purchase supplies and several organizations are asking for the community's help.

Many of them have ways to ensure your donations go directly to a specific relief effort.

”Anytime you donate to United Way, you can designate where you want your money to go," said Greene. "So, you can write in Hurricane Ida, and we’ll make sure that it happens.”

Whether you are able to donate things like food and blanket, or just a few dollars you may have to spare, times like these call on the community to help.

”We could not do what we do without the help of the community," said Lt. Beckham. "So, it’s vitally important that they get involved in any way that they can.”

There are several organizations like the Salvation Army and United Way that could use the community’s help with donations.

All you need to do is contact one that you are comfortable with and ask them what they are in need of and how to donate.