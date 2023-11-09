Hell's Kitchen chefs hired at new restaurant opening in Woodway

WOODWAY, Texas — The Butcher's Cellar is a steak and seafood house planning to open in Woodway next year. They just announced they hired two chefs from Hells Kitchen season 21 to their staff.

"We thought it was going to be kind of a long shot, but then conversations just kept going and going and then it was like okay we need to bring them in and it was a perfect fit," said General Manager, Matt Koen.

Alyssa Osinga and Alejandro Najar moved to Texas just one week ago and tell 25 News they already love it and are so excited for this new opportunity.

"It just probably won't hit me until opening day," Najar said.

"It might be a year from now, who knows?"

Najar had never been to Texas before a year ago when he visited Austin. He says the Waco area reminded him of where he grew up in Ohio so was happy when he arrived.

"It's super exciting, especially when we saw the restaurant, that's when it was super surreal," Najar said.

"I had saw plans and talked to people about it but when I finally got to see it I was like — okay this is legit."

Koen said he's excited to work with these talented chefs and make their restaurant a destination location for Central Texas.

"People come to Waco already to visit different things and if we could add to that, that's perfect," Koen said.

"And to maybe even start a whole new culinary experience here in Waco."

"I'm just excited to be here and be a part of the growth in the community and bring what I do," Osinga said.

"It makes me happy to see people happy eating my food and I just can't wait for that."

The Butcher's Cellar is set to open in January of 2024.