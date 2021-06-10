Heavy rain floods apartments at Historic Lofts of Waco High

WACO, TX — The Historic Lofts of Waco High School has been around since the early 1900's.

But the century old building is proving its roof is no match for recent storms.

"Every time that it rains really hard, heavy, it starts raining inside my apartment. I should be able to come home when it's raining and not worry about that it's raining inside my apartment and no one is going to do nothing about it." said one renter who chose to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Walking through the building, the heavy rain has left hallways and stairwells flooded.

The water even pouring into the apartment units, leaving floors and carpets soaked as well as couches, beds and some electronics.

"I'm considering moving, to put in my 30 day notice and just leave. Because if this happens again I can't keep affording new furniture." said the renter.

They say this isn't the first storm that has caused damage and are concerned about safety with two young children.

"And still I'm worried if I leave now I would break my lease, if I put in a 30 day notice, they might evict me sooner." said the renter.

Management at the leasing office says roofers have been delayed since the winter storms, but they are expecting a crew to come by on Thursday.

As for damages, they won't be covered as the renter we spoke with doesn't have renter's insurance.

"Since it has been raining we have been getting a lot more quotes for renter's insurance because of the flooding." said Ana Rangel, the Managing Agent with Acceptance Insurance.

Renter's insurance can typically protect against fire, burglary, or in this case flooding, said Rangel.

"Basically think about your belongings, think about your home that you live in every single day," said Rangel. "So definitely give us the opportunity to guide you to where it's protecting yourself your family, your belongings."

The rental insurance fee is much cheaper compared to thousands in damages, and the peace of mind it provides is priceless, said Rangel.

Keep in mind you must have renter's insurance before any damage is done, as coverage begins the date that your policy is effective.