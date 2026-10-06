Heart of Texas Fair aims to keep family fun affordable despite rising diesel costs

WACO, Texas — As the Heart of Texas Fair prepares to kick off at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, organizers say they are working to keep the annual event affordable for families, even as high diesel prices continue to impact exhibitors and agricultural programs across the state.

For students like Mikie Mikolachek and Wade Perez of Pasadena ISD, attending this year's fair is about more than competition. It's an opportunity to showcase months of hard work raising and caring for livestock.

"I'm excited to get my steer out in the ring," Mikolachek said.

The students traveled from Pasadena to compete in the Heart of Texas Fair livestock events. Mikolachek said this marks the beginning of the show season for their animals.

"Last weekend we were actually here with our heifers competing, and now we're here with our steers," Mikolachek said. "We have three steers from our school that we brought. They're all three different breeds."

While livestock competitions are a tradition for many Texas students, transporting animals across the state comes at a significant cost. Rising diesel prices have created new financial challenges for school districts and agricultural programs.

Mikolachek said budget constraints have affected how often some students can travel to competitions.

"Multiple districts are having cutbacks on budgeting, so that affects what shows we can travel to," Mikolachek said. "But our district was thankful enough that we can get our animals out and gave us this opportunity."

The increased cost of diesel has become a concern for many Texans. Although prices have declined from recent highs, fuel expenses remain significantly higher than they were a year ago, affecting everyone from livestock exhibitors to businesses that rely on transportation.

Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo CEO Dustin Coufal said fair organizers recognize the economic pressures families are facing and are taking steps to ensure the event remains accessible.

"We are aware of the economy and the strains on the average everyday person that's going out there working and making a living," Coufal said. "We are doing our best to ensure that we have an affordable experience for everyone."

The fair also continues to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders. Coufal said more than 10,000 exhibitors are expected to participate in livestock, agricultural and competitive events during this year's fair.

"We're giving out over $250,000 in premiums and scholarships to all those agriculture kiddos," Coufal said.

For students like Mikolachek, the support from both the fair and their school district makes a meaningful difference.

"We really appreciate our district for giving us this chance to come out to the Heart of Texas Fair and show our steers," she said.

Fair officials encourage attendees looking to save money during their visit to download the Heart of Texas Fair app for discounts, schedules, and event information.

For a complete schedule and additional information, visit the Heart of Texas Fair's official website.

AI Transparency Note: This article was adapted from a television news report that was reported and produced on air by journalist Alexa Conroy and converted into a digital format with the assistance of AI.

