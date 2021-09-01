Hearne Elementary and Junior High move to virtual learning for this week

Hearne Elementary school began offering virtual learning today through Sept. 7.

The school welcomed back students on Tuesday, Aug. 17 for the first day of school. Now, students are expected to participate in virtual learning

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary School will be offering virtual learning for the duration of the week," said the school district.

Hearne Junior High School said it will also be closed for the remainder of this week to mitigate the spread.

"All students will be expected to be online for virtual learning and following their regular schedule," said Hearne Junior High. "Attendance will be taken and students are responsible for turning in all assignments."