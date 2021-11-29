Health leaders weigh in on latest Omicron variant of COVID-19

WACO, TX — The Omicron Variant of COVID-19 surfaced out of South Africa over the weekend and has left heath leaders alarmed. In response, a travel ban started Mon. Nov. 29, 2021 as experts around the world race to gather more information on the mutation.

The CDC is working to figure out the key differences in this mutation and so fat, it's how contagious the variant is — That's what has them worried. The WHO, World Health Organization, already said it "poses a very high risk."

What we don't know yet:



Is it more deadly?

How does it affect someone?

Dr. Anthony Fauci said when it comes to testing, a standard PCR test will work and should identity the variant. In addition, President Biden reassured the American public, the current vaccines on the market for the Coronavirus, continues to show promise.

"We believe the vaccines with continue to provide protection against severe disease," Biden said.

But with this concern on the rise, Booster shots continue to be a priority. That's the same message Kelly Craine with the McLennan County Public Health District has for Central Texans. Craine wants to remind Central Texans, a mutation in a virus is expected.

"It's really the key that is going to protect you, that's what you can do right now," Craine said. "You can compare it to making a copy of a copy of a copy and slowly that copy starts to change. The purpose of the virus is to survive and so it wants to find a host that it can transfer from person to person easily."