Health districts travel far and wide to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents

More than half of seniors in Texas have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but what about those who are stuck at home and can’t make it to a vaccine appointment?

According to medical professionals, seniors over 65 are at the highest risk for severe COVID-19 infections, making their need for the COVID-19 vaccine even greater.

”Seniors definitely are at greater risk for those really bad outcomes that are hospitalization and death. So, definitely seniors are a group that we are very concerned about, always,” said Kelly Craine, communications lead for Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Many seniors are unable to travel to get a vaccine, making programs like the Save Our Seniors Initiative crucial to getting them vaccinated.

”It’s something that we all need to consider with the reaching those homebound folks. Whether they’re senior citizens or they’re homebound for other reasons, medical reasons, it’s important to make that outreach available to them,” said Craine.

Since vaccines have been available, Coryell Health has been working to get the vaccines to homebound residents.

”Any time that a family member or a community member has called and said that they are homebound or sick or whatever the case, either EMS or Home Health has been able to go take care of them,” explained Carly Latham, director of marketing for Coryell Health.

Texas has continued to receive a steady number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, meaning there is slim to no wait for a vaccine.

”It’s really making it easier for people out there who were frustrated with the, you know, demand. The back log that first happened when the vaccine first rolled out,” said Latham.

Medical professionals say getting the vaccine is important not just for yourself. It can also slow the spread of the virus.

”You’re getting the shot not only for yourself but for your entire community. Look at those people around you and that you work with and think about it. You’re getting the shot to keep you healthy, and you’re going to keep them healthy by doing that,” said Craine.

If you are homebound and would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot, reach to your local hospital or health district, and they can help get you the vaccine.

