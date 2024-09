WACO, Texas (KXXV) The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has announced that it will perform a siren test at 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, there will be a "short growl test" on two sirens located at Cottonwood Golf Course and 4th & Kentucky. These are mandatory tests needed to be conducted by the City of Waco. See full Facebook post below.