HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A retired Harker Heights fire chief died unexpectedly in his home on Christmas Day, said officials. He was 72-years-old.

Retired Chief Jack Collier served as the city's fire chief from 2006 to 2016.

"He will be greatly missed, please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers." said the Harker Heights Fire Department in a statement.

Collier is survived by his wife, son and four grandchildren.